Apella Capital LLC Purchases 11,102 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,331,579 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.