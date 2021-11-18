Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 434,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,673,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,447,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,174,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,877,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,576,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $51.40. 105,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,908. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30.

