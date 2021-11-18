API3 (API3) Market Capitalization Hits $210.35 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, API3 has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $5.70 or 0.00009821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $210.35 million and $20.63 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00217141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006079 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.