Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $95 million-$95.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.15 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.730 EPS.

Shares of APPN opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.74 and a beta of 1.73. Appian has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.43.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.