Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $153.49 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

