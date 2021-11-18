Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally Sells 1,283 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $39,465.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apria stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apria in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,425,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apria in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,322,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apria by 91.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 147,595 shares during the period.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

