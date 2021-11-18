APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 207.9% from the October 14th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,854,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APTY opened at 0.02 on Thursday. APT Systems has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.02.

Get APT Systems alerts:

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.