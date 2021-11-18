APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 207.9% from the October 14th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,854,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS APTY opened at 0.02 on Thursday. APT Systems has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.02.
About APT Systems
