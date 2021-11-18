AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 3,001 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

