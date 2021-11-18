AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 36,049 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SiriusPoint worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,086 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 704.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,289 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,306,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $6,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $8.97 on Thursday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.66%.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.