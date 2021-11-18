AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,284 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

