AQR Capital Management LLC Has $980,000 Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

KLIC opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

