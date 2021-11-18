AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,284 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE opened at $77.49 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

