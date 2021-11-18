AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,035 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 7,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IES by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.65. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

