AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,336 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $61.68 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.