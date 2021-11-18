Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Short Interest Update

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSPT. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter worth $259,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSPT opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

