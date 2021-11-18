Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 18,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 39,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Ardea Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its projects include Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt, Bardoc Tectonic Zone, and Other Projects in Western Australia. The company was founded on August 17, 2016 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

