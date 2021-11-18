Argon Hits Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Argon has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $936,072.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00070039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00092252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,390.28 or 0.99856558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.59 or 0.07068736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,218,505 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

