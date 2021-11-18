Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.99

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 265104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

