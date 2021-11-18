Argus Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $620.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $560.00 to $620.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $563.96.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $569.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $515.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $374.35 and a 12-month high of $571.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 6.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $21,176,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 17.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

