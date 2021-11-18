Argus Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $620.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by Argus from $560.00 to $620.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $563.96.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $569.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $515.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.79. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $374.35 and a 52 week high of $571.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.82%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

