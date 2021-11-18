Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 78.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $90.75 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

NYSE:ANET opened at $528.32 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $262.08 and a 52 week high of $536.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total value of $578,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $5,072,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,969.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 454,207 shares of company stock worth $192,736,081. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 120.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

