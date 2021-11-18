Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

AZMCF opened at $3.98 on Monday. Arizona Metals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

