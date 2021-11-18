Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ARLO opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $687.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,115,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after buying an additional 73,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,957 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,375 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

