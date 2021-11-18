ARMOR Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $16.34 million and $512,997.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00067744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00088838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,026.49 or 0.99345191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.22 or 0.07000220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

