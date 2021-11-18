Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.10

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.10 and traded as high as $36.75. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 16,583 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

