Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells $1,178,175.60 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,178,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liam Ratcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $1,806,373.08.

On Friday, November 12th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 39,869 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $3,386,472.86.

On Monday, November 8th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $7,655,550.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $2,275,469.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $81.56 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Citigroup increased their price target on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

