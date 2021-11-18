Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $180.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Asbury Automotive Group traded as low as $173.51 and last traded at $173.51. Approximately 157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 207,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.55.

ABG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,899,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after buying an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

