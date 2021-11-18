ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASAZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $15.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

