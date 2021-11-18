Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assure had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ IONM opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Assure has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

