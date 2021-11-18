Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Sells $123,970.00 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $123,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.

ATRA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,461. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 310,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 514,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 190,669 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

