ATB Capital Trims Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$17.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 116.56% from the company’s current price.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.93.

Shares of TSE:REAL traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.85. 784,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,469. The stock has a market cap of C$626.01 million and a P/E ratio of 14.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$7.65 and a twelve month high of C$26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.78.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

