ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Buy”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$47.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACO.X. CIBC increased their price target on ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CSFB increased their price objective on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.61.

ATCO stock traded up C$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,178. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$35.68 and a 52-week high of C$46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,150 shares of company stock worth $637,541.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

