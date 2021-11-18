Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in October

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

