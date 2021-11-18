Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$10.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.09. 25,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,903. Atkore has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

