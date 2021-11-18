Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$10.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.09. 25,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. Atkore has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $108.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

