Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,087,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.28.

TEAM stock opened at $440.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38, a P/E/G ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.24. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $191.18 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

