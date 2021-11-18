Auctus (AUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.52 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $20,249.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.86 or 0.00341178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00217487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006067 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 56,998,805 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.