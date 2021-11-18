Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AIAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aurubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAGY remained flat at $$37.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. Aurubis has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

