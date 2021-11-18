Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

