Auto Prop Reit to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Auto Prop Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

