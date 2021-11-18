AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.29.

AN opened at $117.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $1,334,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

