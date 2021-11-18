Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 71.5% in October

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the October 14th total of 692,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

