Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 71.5% in October

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the October 14th total of 692,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.29.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
