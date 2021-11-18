Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Avantor were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 444,541.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 519.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,019,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avantor by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,547,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,447,000 after buying an additional 1,645,305 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 638,683 shares of company stock worth $25,594,592. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

