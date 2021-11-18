Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.67. 137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,036. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.35 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

