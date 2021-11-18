Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.41). 1,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 59,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.73 ($0.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.59 million and a P/E ratio of 63.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.75.

