AXIS Token (AXIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.16 Million

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, AXIS Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $223,729.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXIS Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AXIS Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00223021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXIS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXIS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXIS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.