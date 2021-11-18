Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $167.41, but opened at $201.00. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $180.82, with a volume of 44,732 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 587,208 shares of company stock valued at $108,216,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -160.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.30.

About Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

