Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $232.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.43.

AXON opened at $172.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.30. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total value of $863,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 587,208 shares of company stock worth $108,216,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $800,752,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $340,588,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

