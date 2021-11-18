Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ AYLA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,025. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.26. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

