B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $344,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $461.18 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $464.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $413.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.04.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

